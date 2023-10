The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) attacked an electrical substation in the Belgorod Oblast of russia.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in the SSU.

"While the russian Ministry of Defense is telling how it "destroyed another Ukrainian drone" in the Belgorod Oblast, our sources in the SSU announced a successful attack on the Krasna Yaruga electrical substation," the interlocutor said.

According to him, the enemy's military facilities were connected to it.

Ukrainian drones worked well on target.

"The next work of the Security Service is to make the occupiers understand that a blackout in response to numerous attacks on the energy infrastructure from their side is a reality that is already on their doorstep," SSU sources said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian bombers infiltrated russia and successfully dropped aerial bombs on the oil depot in Bryansk.

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the attack and destruction of the missile carrier Buyan of the aggressor country of the russian federation in Crimea.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special operation attacked the secret base of the occupiers in Melitopol, as a result of which the commander of the 58th Army of the russian federation and the chief of staff were wounded, and 10 russian officers were killed.