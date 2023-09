SSU and AFU attack invaders’ secret base in Melitopol, commander of 58th army of russia and chief of staff wo

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special operation attacked the secret base of the invaders in Melitopol, as a result of which the commander of the 58th Army and the chief of staff were wounded, and 10 russian officers were killed.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in the SSU.

"Initially, the Security Service discovered that the occupiers had organized their headquarters at the local motor plant. The information was transmitted to the military, and then, together with them, the target was worked out,” the source said.

According to the source, as a result of a missile strike, the commander of the 58th Army of the russian federation, fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction, as well as their chief of staff, were wounded.

In addition to the commanders, several dozen more enemy officers were injured.

"About ten of them certainly went to the concert to Kobzon," the source said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night the SBU and the Navy attacked the Saki airfield in Crimea. Equipment was destroyed, the occupiers suffered heavy losses. There were at least 12 combat aircraft (Su-24 and Su-30), as well as MANPADS Pantsir. There was also a training base for the operators of the Mojaher UAVs. It is these drones that the russians use to coordinate their own air attacks, and also as a combat strike drone.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine made a successful strike on the command post of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia near Verkhniosadove near the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.