Ukrainian bombers penetrate russia and successfully drop aerial bombs on an oil depot in Bryansk Oblast

In April 2022, Ukrainian Su-24M bombers entered the territory of the aggressor state, russia, and successfully dropped two high-explosive aerial bombs on an oil depot in the Bryansk Oblast.

This follows from a statement by the Telegram channel of the Investigative Committee of the russian federation, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the russian federation is investigating a criminal case initiated by the fact that two bombs were dropped on the territory of the Russneft-Bryansk oil filling station.

The accusation of committing a crime provided for in paragraph "a, c" Section 2 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the russian federation (terrorist act), presented in absentia to the commander of the 7th tactical aviation brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yevhen Bulatsyk.

In the course of the investigation, the occupiers established that early in the morning on April 30, 2022, servicemen - crew members of Su-24M front-line bombers dropped at least two high-explosive aerial bombs of 500 kg caliber, with a bomb charge of 221 kg of explosives each, on a russian oil depot.

Ukrainian bombers crossed the airspace of the russian federation and carried out a targeted attack over the territory of the Bryansk Oblast.

After that, Ukrainian bombers successfully returned to Ukraine.

As a result of the fall and explosion of aerial bombs on the territory of the oil filling station, at least ten people who were on the territory of the enterprise at the time of the attack were at risk of death, and property worth more than RUB 16 million were destroyed and damaged.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 1, Ukrainian drones attacked the russian city of Sochi and hit the parking lot of russian helicopters. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is behind the attack.

In the suburbs of Moscow, saboteurs blew up two planes and a helicopter.

The russians are forced to withdraw air defense from the front and transfer air defense to Moscow.

In May 2023, russian air defense probably shot down 2 of its own helicopters and a Su-34 aircraft in the Bryansk Oblast.