Ukrainian pilots will begin to master F-16 next week at the Air Force Air Base of the U.S. National Guard.

This was reported by Politico with reference to four officials.

A group of pilots from Ukraine arrived in the United States in September, but for about a month they underwent language training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. They will then head to Arizona, where direct flight training will begin.

Military training of pilots from Ukraine will include the basics of F-16 operation in the classroom and in simulators. Then they will move on to flying the actual jets.

It is claimed that the training of Ukrainians can be accelerated so that they return faster to perform combat missions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first Ukrainian pilots who arrive for training on F-16 fighters can complete the program in three months, but they will perform combat missions later.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs about 160 fighters so that russian dominance in the air is not absolute.

The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that the process of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters "gained momentum".

On August 21, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that 70 Ukrainian pilots and technicians are in Denmark, where they are trained on F-16 fighters.