Not only pilots are currently being trained in Denmark. This is the first wave, then there will be a second and a third. This was said by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the nationwide telethon.

"Among those 70, not all are pilots, aviation is a huge team. There are those who perform flights and those who provide them. This is a very large army of people, we call them aviators. And it is clear that they also need to learn how to service the equipment and to provide flights," he explained.

According to Ihnat, this is the first wave of pilots who will immediately be retrained on the F-16. Then there will be the second and third waves.

"The other group of pilots are young pilots, actually yesterday's graduates, who will go to Great Britain, where they will learn something according to a longer program. But they will undergo basic training - English, light-engine Western aircraft, with the transition to fighter aircraft. This program will last longer, maybe up to 2 years, but this is the perspective that awaits us - we are re-equipping our Air Force with new types of equipment. And therefore the training of pilots at the Kharkiv Air Force University will also be oriented towards this," the spokesman concluded.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy announced the achievement of "breakthrough agreements" on the provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

We also wrote that on August 18, the Reuters agency wrote that the administration of the U.S. President gave approval for the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

Earlier it became known about the start of training of the first Ukrainian F-16 pilots. They will be completed no earlier than the summer of next year.