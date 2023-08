Zelenskyy tells how many fighters Ukraine needs so that russia no longer dominates the sky

Ukraine needs about 160 fighters so that russian dominance in the air is not "absolute."

He stated this in an interview with the Portuguese broadcaster RTP.

According to him, Ukraine has now been promised 50-60 F-16 aircraft, which are scheduled to come to Ukraine in early 2024. However, a hundred more such fighters are needed.

"In total, we need about 160 fighters to have a powerful air force that will not give russia the opportunity to dominate airspace," the President said.

Zelenskyy noted that those fighters, which are soon to come, arrive in Ukraine too late. So far, russian dominance in the sky is "absolute."

According to the President, the fighters should start working in the Ukrainian sky early next year. Before the scenes, not only pilots, but also engineers and all those who will serve these aircraft must undergo difficult training.

However, aircraft will be used to defend and protect civilians, not to counter-attack. In particular, it is necessary to protect the Black Sea to restore the work of "grain corridors."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that 70 Ukrainian pilots and technicians are in Denmark, where they are trained on F-16 fighters.

We also reported that on August 20, Denmark announced its agreement to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters.