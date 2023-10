More than 25 attacks of invaders repulsed near Avdiivka, and 68 combat clashes took place at the front in tot

During Friday, October 13, there were 68 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the russian occupiers. The russians were on offensive in six directions in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, russian troops carried out offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions.

Kupiansk axis

On the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka, Kharkiv Region.

Besides, here the enemy launched air strikes.

The enemy launched artillery and mortar attacks on more than 15 settlements. Among them were Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Zakhidne, Kupiansk and Berestove of the Kharkiv Region.

Lyman axis

On the Lyman axis, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the area of ​ ​ Makiivka, Luhansk Region.

The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Nevske, Novoliubivka, Bilohorivka, Serebrianske forestry of the Luhansk Region and Spirne in the Donetsk Region.

About 15 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar attacks. Among them were Nevske, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region and Dronivka, Vyimka, Fedoroivka, Donetsk Region.

Avdiivka axis

On the Avdiivka axis, our defenders courageously hold the defense, repelled 10 enemy attacks in the area of ​ ​ the city of Avdiivka and more than 15 attacks in the areas of Keramik, Tonenke, Sievierne, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Donetsk Region.

The occupiers launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Novokalynove and Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

About 20 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy. Among them were Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk Region.

Mariinka axis

On the Mariinka axis, during the day, the defense forces successfully repelled about 10 enemy attacks in the Mariinka district of the Donetsk Region.

The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region.

About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire of the invaders. Among them were Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Peremoha, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka and Yelyzavetivka of the Donetsk Region.

Shakhtarsk axis

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions with the support of aviation in the area of ​ ​ the village of Staromaiorskoe, Donetsk Region.

More than 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine and Blahodatne, Donetsk Region.

Zaporizhzhia axis

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of ​ ​ Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

The invaders launched an air strike in the Novoandriivka district of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

More than 25 settlements were under artillery and mortar shelling, in particular, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky, Plavni, Zaporizhzhia Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, October 13, the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash told what forces the russians threw to storm Ukrainian positions in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

We also reported that the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine arranged a "blast" in the occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, damaging the railway and cutting off part of the russian troops from supply.