Special Operations Forces blow up railway track in Melitopol and cut off occupiers from ammunition and fuel s

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up a railway track in the temporarily occupied Melitopol and cut off the russian occupiers from the supply of ammunition and fuel on the Zaporizhzhia axis.

This Special Operations Forces announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, October 13, a unit of the Special Operations Forces’ Resistance Movement carried out a successful operation in temporarily occupied Melitopol. Thanks to the sabotage actions of our soldiers, a railway track was blown up at 07:30 in the morning. As a result of the explosion, the railway bed and a train, which delivered ammunition and fuel for the russian army, were damaged," the report said.

Further information on enemy casualties is currently being established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 9, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations in the Melitopol direction, are partially successful west of Verbove (Polohivskyi District, Zaporizhzhia Region).