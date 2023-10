City on fire for fourth day, invaders do not stop assaults - Avdiivka Administration head on current situation

The russian army continues its offensive on the Avdiivka axis for the fourth day, throwing thousands of personnel and hundreds of pieces of military equipment into battle. Also, all these days, large-scale artillery and rocket attacks do not stop.

Vitalii Barabash, head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, spoke about the situation in and around the city.

According to him, on the first day, October 10, the russians threw three battalions to assault the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area of Avdiivka.

"This is almost 2 thousand people of personnel at a time. In terms of equipment, on the first day of their massive offensive, about 100 units stormed during the day," Barabash said.

The very next day, October 11, russian troops almost stopped using equipment.

However, yesterday and today, the occupiers again began to actively use armored vehicles during the assaults.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military burns russian equipment every day.

"Columns of equipment, dozens of equipment units get burned by our guys. Yesterday, the day before yesterday, and today they are finishing this equipment. There is a lot of reserve in them, personnel, equipment," Barabash added.

He added that in recent days the occupiers have been actively using artillery to fire at both the Avdiivka community and the positions of the Ukrainian military around it.

This night alone, the russians fired 13 missiles at the community, and more than 20 at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Barabash also confirmed that the occupiers used incendiary ammunition during the shelling of the city.

"Indeed, all this takes place. All of Avdiivka is burning. Everything is flying. They beat with everything that is available. Not only on the positions, but also on the city, and on the road," he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, October 13, the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, said that the russians fired incendiary shells at Avdiivka.

Recall, on October 12, analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) explained why the occupiers began a large-scale offensive near Avdiivka.