The aggressor state of russia is trying to restore and increase the production of weapons in order to attack the critical infrastructure of Ukraine in the autumn-winter period, said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi. This was stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence on Friday, October 13.

Skibitskyi noted that russia has significantly increased the use of so-called controlled aircraft bombs in recent weeks. Instead of 30, the enemy uses more than 70 daily. Also in September, the aggressor used many more drones.

"The purpose of the russian federation is the destruction of our energy infrastructure and other critical facilities in order to cause us more damage, and perhaps destabilize our internal situation in certain regions, because it will definitely affect our civilian population," said Skibitskyi.

Russia imports the necessary components for the production of weapons from third countries despite the imposed sanctions, the Defense Intelligence stated. At the same time, russia is unable to fulfill plans for the production of Kalibr and Kh-101 missiles. But the aggressor constantly changes the tactics of shelling of Ukraine and accumulates weapons in order to inflict as many accurate blows as possible and the greatest damage, Skibitskyi stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 12, the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that the aggressor state russia has restored a certain supply of missiles as it prepares for attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

On October 11, the representative of the Defense Intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi said that special operations of intelligence are aimed primarily at destroying military-industrial complex enterprises critical to russia.

Ukraine has already prepared a plan of action in case of long-term power outages, based on the experience of the previous year.