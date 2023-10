On October 4, during the operation in Crimea of the Stuhna and Bratstvo special forces as part of the Tymura special unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, one Ukrainian soldier was captured. This was announced by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"We will not publish new data, but yes, we can confirm that there are losses, including a prisoner, and the losses are disproportionate to the losses of the enemy," he said.

Yusov noted that, unfortunately, this is a reality. The de-occupation of Ukrainian territories is connected with the sacrifices of our defenders. In this situation, we are talking about special forces, and the Defense Intelligence can confirm that Ukraine will do everything possible to ensure that every captured Ukrainian defender returns home.

"This is being worked on by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and ultimately by the entire team of the Security and Defense Forces. Ukraine will continue to do everything in order to de-occupy our territories and return lands and people," Yusov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, October 1, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on a successful operation in Sochi, where drones hit the occupiers' helicopter parking lot.

Around the same time, drones also attacked the russian city of Smolensk. Russian publications wrote that the target was the Smolensk Aviation Plant, which is part of the state corporation Tactical Missile Weapons.

Earlier it was reported that on September 13, in the morning, the Sevastopol Maritime Plant in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol was attacked by missiles and naval drones, and two ships were damaged.

And on September 14, the department showed footage of an attack by Ukrainian naval drones on ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in the Black Sea.