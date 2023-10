Today, October 1, Ukrainian drones attacked the russian city of Sochi, hitting a parking lot of russian helicopters. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is behind the attack, reports Ukrainian Pravda with reference to intelligence sources.

Thus, as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones, there is a hit on the parking lot of russian helicopters in the Adler district of Sochi, russia.

The attack was carried out by the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that around the same time, drones also attacked the russian city of Smolensk. russian publications wrote that the target was the Smolensk Aviation Plant, which is part of the state corporation Tactical Missile Weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 24, an unknown drone exploded in the city of Kursk in russia. It happened on the day of the city.