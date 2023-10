Turkiye denies damage to cargo ship in Black Sea, explosion occurred 15 meters away from it

The Turkish cargo ship Kafkametler was not damaged in the explosion, which occurred on October 5 in the waters of the Black Sea off the coast of Romania.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Turkish maritime authority.

The explosion occurred 15-20 meters behind the Kafkametler as it was heading from the port of Batumi (Georgia) to the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

"The ship continued sailing to its destination to deliver its cargo following checks and there was no evidence that the explosion was caused by a mine,” the department added.

The operator of the Kafkametler ship also said that the cargo ship was not damaged in the explosion. The ship's crew is safe.

The ship proceeded on to Izmail, but was forced to slow down due to a large accumulation of ships in the Danube channel.

The agency also spoke to Kafkametler’s captain. The cause of the explosion remains unclear, he said.

The ship's captain suggested that it may have been caused by a bottom mine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Reuters said, citing its own sources, that on October 5, the Turkish ship Kafkametler allegedly struck a sea mine off the coast of Romania.

Recall that earlier today, October 6, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information about the explosion of the Turkish ship Kafkametler off the coast of Romania.