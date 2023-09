Ukraine, together with NATO countries, is preparing to clear the Black Sea from mines. The press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

As noted in the Navy, international cooperation on demining the Ukrainian water area is constantly increasing.

Last year, the Headquarters of the Tactical Mine Action Group underwent a mine action planning course, which helped prepare personnel for coordinated cooperation.

The Navy said that all this was carried out in accordance with NATO standards, which the Ukrainian Defense Forces seek to fully master and emphasized that it is the only principles that will guarantee the successful implementation of joint tasks, as well as fully ensure the future security of Ukraine from russia.

"Therefore, in addition to the theoretical part, an important preceding stage was the study of English by military personnel at a level sufficient for understanding technical documentation and the possibility of free communication with international partners. Already in 2023, our sailors had the opportunity to demonstrate learned knowledge in practice," the message says.

Together with the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group, a training operation was planned to clear the conditional crisis area off the north-east coast of Scotland. The headquarters led the mine countermeasures that carried out the tasks.

Currently, Ukrainian sailors continue their training abroad and are actively preparing for the time when in the end the threat of the russian occupation fleet will be neutralized, and the Ukrainian water area can be cleared.

"And by then, it is important to achieve complete interoperability with our Western partners in accordance with NATO standards," the Navy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a sea mine exploded near the coast of the Romanian resort.