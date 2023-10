Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have advanced hundreds of meters in some areas south of Bakhmut.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon.

According to him, Ukrainian fighters continue their offensive in the Bakhmut axis.

"In particular, over the past day, our defenders managed to advance hundreds of meters in some areas south of the city of Bakhmut," Yevlash said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Tuesday, October 10, russian troops began massive artillery shelling of Avdiyivka.

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine later announced, russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of nine settlements in the Avdiyivka axis.

Spokesman of the General Staff Andrii Kovaliov said that the russian troops in the Avdiyivka axis are trying to find a weak point in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the offensive of the russian occupation army on the front line in the Avdiyivka district of the Donetsk Region, which began on October 10, became the largest since the beginning of the russian invasion in 2022.