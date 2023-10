The russian occupiers are trying to identify weaknesses in the Ukrainian defense in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka. The enemy is trying to encircle the settlement and pull the reserves of the Armed Forces to the Avdiivka direction.

The speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovaliov stated this in the telethon.

"Indeed, the russian occupiers, by the forces of units of their three mechanized brigades belonging to the 8th combined arms army of the russian occupiers, are actively engaged in assault operations in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, Tonenke, Keramik and Pervomaiske... And these days, the occupiers are trying to identify weakness in our defense in the Avdiivka area," he said.

According to Kovaliov, the reason why the russian occupiers are currently concentrating in the area of Avdiivka is that the enemy is tasked with slowing down or stopping the Ukrainian offensive in the Melitopol and Bakhmut directions.

"Try to encircle Avdiivka, then try to pull our reserve forces to the Avdiivka direction in such a way that the Armed Forces of Ukraine ease the pressure that is now being carried out in the directions of the Ukrainian offensive," he said.

At the same time, the speaker stressed that in addition to the Avdiivka direction, the russians are trying to launch an offensive in the Kupiansk direction - on Synkivka, on Ivanivka - in order to block Kupiansk.

"Both in the Kupiansk direction and in the Avdiivka direction, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine actively keep defense, do not give any chance to the russian occupiers. These long-term, say, offensive actions of the russian occupiers in the Avdiivka direction yesterday and today did not have any success," Kovaliov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled all enemy attacks and prevented the loss of frontiers and positions. Prior to that, the speaker informed about the activation of the enemy in the Avdiivka direction.

Besides, during the powerful russian shelling of Avdiivka on October 10, there were no wounded or killed among civilians. Residents of the city simply did not go out.