The offensive of the russian occupation army on the front line in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, which began on October 10, has become the largest since the beginning of russia's invasion in 2022.

The head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash said this on the air of the Donbass. Realities project by Radio Liberty.

"Yesterday, in my opinion, there were the most massive offensive actions in our direction since the start of a full-scale war," Barabash said.

According to him, today the occupiers did not use armored vehicles so actively anymore. The invaders used combat vehicles to transport infantry, which then tries in small groups to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Barabash added that the russians actively support their ground offensive with air strikes.

Besides, the invaders launched at least 23 missile attacks on the territory of the Avdiivka community.

"There are hits to multi-storey buildings, according to preliminary data, two people remain under the rubble," Barabash added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Tuesday, October 10, russian troops began a massive artillery bombardment of Avdiivka.

As later stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of ​ ​ nine settlements in the Avdiivka direction.

Already today, the General Staff Speaker Andrii Kovaliov said that russian troops in the Avdiivka direction are trying to identify a weak point in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.