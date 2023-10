The lifecell mobile operator (former Astelit) states that sanctioned russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrei Kosogov have no control or influence over the company and its owner, Turkcell (Turkey).

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the arrest of the corporate rights of the sanctioned persons does not affect the operational activities of the lifecell company, the operator continues to work as usual.

"lifecell is fully owned by one of Turkey's largest companies in the field of telecommunications and technology services - Turkcell. 54% of Turkcell's shares are in free circulation on the Istanbul and New York stock exchanges. The Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) owns 26.2% of Turkcell's shares, which gives it the right to appoint the majority of the board of directors and nominate the chairman of the board. The remaining 19.8% of Turkcell shares are owned by IMTIS Holdings S.à.r.l., a company which in turn is wholly owned by International Mobile Telecom Investment Stichting Administratiekantoor (a Dutch fund), having no board seats in it and no privileges, control or influence over Turkcell or lifecell," the statement said.

The Economic Pravda online publication reported that the Shevchenkivskyi District Court, as part of the arrest of assets belonging to Fridman, Aven and Kosogov, also arrested 100% of the authorized capital of Lifecell LLC.

In particular, in the materials of the case, which was considered at the request of the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office, it is stated that Fridman, Aven and Kosogov, through the company LetterOne, own shares of the Turkish company Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., which is the owner of lifecell.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last week the court arrested all corporate rights in Ukraine belonging to sanctioned russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrei Kosogov.

In particular, the court arrested 100% of Kyivstar PrJSC, which is controlled by russian oligarchs through the Dutch company VEON Ltd.