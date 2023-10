The court arrested 100% of Kyivstar PrJSC, which is controlled by russian oligarchs through the Dutch company VEON Ltd.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Among the arrested assets is 100% of Kyivstar PrJSC, which is controlled by oligarchs (Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrei Kosogov) through the Dutch company VEON Ltd., as well as shares already owned by Kyivstar itself in other companies, in particular Helsi Ukraine LLC, which has medical data on the majority of Ukrainians who have signed a declaration with a family doctor," the interlocutor said.

According to sources, it is these oligarchs who control and do not own 100%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court arrested all Ukrainian assets of sanctioned russian oligarchs Fridman, Aven and Kosogov.

The Security Service of Ukraine documented the criminal activities of russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, who is involved in financing the war of the aggressor country of the russian federation against Ukraine.