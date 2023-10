Ukraine may start using F-16 not earlier than spring - Pentagon

American F-16 fighters may appear in Ukraine early next year. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reported this in a statement.

Lloyd stressed that the training of Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel is ongoing, and it takes time.

Austin noted that pilot training is underway. It takes a few months.

He added that he considers that the F-16 aircraft will be in Ukraine not until next spring.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States noted that the first Ukrainian pilots who arrive for training on F-16 fighters can complete the program in three months, but they will perform combat missions later.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs about 160 fighters so that russian dominance in the air is not "absolute."

The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that the process of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters "gained momentum".

On August 21, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that 70 Ukrainian pilots and technicians are in Denmark, where they are trained on F-16 fighters.