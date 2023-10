Winter uniforms, aircraft bombs and artillery shells. Ukraine to receive new military aid package from Canada

Canadian Minister of National Defense Bill Blair announced the provision of a new military assistance package to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military will receive artillery shells, aircraft bombs and winter equipment.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Canada, Blair made the corresponding statement at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein).

According to Blair, Canada will provide the Ukrainian military with winter equipment worth USD 25 million.

This includes winter boots, thermal layers, winter sleeping bags and military uniforms for 2,000 female Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers.

The country will also provide Ukraine with the following package of donations from the reserves of the Armed Forces of Canada:

277 1,000-pound aircraft bombs;

2,000 additional rounds of 155mm ammunition;

smoke ammunition, including 955 rounds of 155mm artillery smoke and over 2,000 rounds of 81mm mortar smoke;

2,260 gas masks;

various types of 76mm naval ammunition.

Blair added that a previously announced military aid package containing 8,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, 10,000 rounds of 105mm artillery rounds, and approximately 2 million rounds of 7.62mm small arms ammunition were delivered to Ukraine last week

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, October 11, the United States announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. Its cost is USD 200 million.

Also today, the British government announced the provision of military assistance to Ukraine. The package worth EUR 115 million will include air defense systems.