US to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine for USD 200 million - Austin

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a new USD 200 million military aid package to Ukraine.

He stated this at the opening of the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, known as the Ramstein format, European Pravda reports.

Austin said he expects a number of countries to announce new aid packages for Ukraine at the meeting.

"I am proud that the United States will announce its latest security assistance package for Ukraine valued at USD 200 million," the minister said.

According to him, the package includes ammunition for air defense systems, artillery and missile ammunition, high-precision aviation ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and equipment for countering russian drones.

Recall that Stoltenberg also hopes that today a number of countries will announce military assistance to Ukraine.

Besides, the United States said that it has enough resources to simultaneously support Ukraine and Israel.