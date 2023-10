British Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps will announce on Wednesday a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth more than GBP 100 million (over EUR 115 million).

According to the European Pravda online media outlet, this is stated in the message of the British government.

The new aid package will include funds for demining, maintenance of equipment, and strengthening of defenses to protect key objects of Ukrainian infrastructure.

Shapps will announce the support package provided at the expense of the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) at the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

This will happen after the signing of a new contract from the previously announced package of air defense systems (ADS), which provides for the provision of air defense equipment worth more than GBP 70 million (over EUR 81 million) to Ukraine, in particular, the MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin - a platform capable of tracking and destroying drones and protect critical infrastructure.

According to the Minister of Defense, during his recent visit to Kyiv, he assured the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that Great Britain will continue to support Ukraine and its most pressing needs.

"Today I am proud to announce that Britain, together with our allies, is fulfilling this promise by signing new contracts to supply Ukraine with critical air defense systems to protect civilians from Putin's barbaric bombings," Shapps said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 14, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that his country would transfer 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

It should be noted that the United Kingdom not only promised to provide tanks but also undertook the organization of training for the Ukrainian military. The country also handed Ukraine ammunition and spare parts for tanks.

Also, on October 5, Britain announced the allocation of new aid to Ukraine. Britain provided a loan security of USD 500 million, which was provided through the World Bank.