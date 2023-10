Belgium will transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine, but it is not known how many, and only in 2025

Belgium is going to transfer several F-16 fighters to Ukraine, but only from 2025. The exact number of aircraft is not mentioned.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Belgium Ludivine Dedonder to Bel RTL.

She explained that the number of aircraft to be sent depends on how many new F-35 aircraft will appear in the Belgian army.

In addition to the transfer of aircraft, Belgium will continue to help Ukraine by training pilots and will take care of the maintenance of the entire F-16 fleet of the coalition.

According to the Minister, the Belgian military will train Ukrainian pilots in Belgium, Denmark and probably in one of the countries of the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the US noted that the first Ukrainian pilots who will arrive for training on F-16 fighter jets can complete the program in three months, but they will perform combat missions later.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs about 160 fighter jets so that russian dominance in the air is not "absolute".

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the process of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets "gathered momentum" - the pilots are studying and undergoing training.

On August 21, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that 70 Ukrainian pilots and technicians are in Denmark, where they are training on F-16 fighters.