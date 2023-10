The United States of America has enough resources to simultaneously support Ukraine in the fight against russian aggression and support Israel in protecting its territory and citizens.

This was stated by United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at a briefing on October 10, quoted by Voice of America.

"We strongly reject the idea that the United States of America cannot simultaneously support the freedom-loving people of Ukraine and support the state of Israel," Sullivan said.

He added: "We believe we have the resources, tools, and capacity to do this effectively."

Responding to journalists' questions, Sullivan confirmed that President Joe Biden's administration plans to submit an aid package to Ukraine, as well as an aid package to Israel, to Congress for approval in the near future. He did not comment on whether it would be a combined request or what form it would take.

Sullivan also reiterated that helping Ukraine is now in the US interest and requires far fewer resources than it would if russia could potentially defeat Ukraine and spread its aggression to other countries in Europe, including the potential need to involve US troops in direct hostilities, as happened in the past.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel in the coming days.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is working on providing military aid to Israel, which suffered a large-scale attack by the terrorist movement Hamas on October 7.

It was also reported that the United States may announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth USD 200 million as early as Wednesday, October 11.