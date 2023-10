Currently, five victims of the russian strike on the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv Region are missing. Meanwhile, the number of victims of the massacre has risen to 53.

This was reported in the regional department of the prosecutor's office.

They noted that the identification of the killed citizens is ongoing. 49 bodies have been identified. However, five people are reported missing. Four others were injured.

Law enforcement officers scheduled 64 forensic examinations of bodies and human remains and 91 DNA examinations. Currently, 36 forensic examinations and 64 detailed examinations of the bodies and human remains of the killed people have been carried out.

Recall, on October 6, it was reported that the death toll from a missile strike on the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Region, carried out by the russians on October 5, increased to 52.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in a cafe in the village of Hroza, which was hit by russians, commemorations were held after the reburial of a Ukrainian soldier: his widow and military son were also killed.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko noted that a missile attack by russians on a cafe-store in the village of Hroza could be led by someone from local residents.