The number of people killed as a result of a missile attack on the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv Region, carried out by the russians on October 5, has increased to 52.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"So far, 52 people have been killed as a result of this missile attack. One person died in a medical facility. People are still there, that is, the injuries are quite serious," he said.

Syniehubov said that units of the State Emergency Service are still working on the spot. Body parts are being identified.

It will be recalled that on October 5, russian terrorist forces attacked the village of Hroza, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv Region. After the end of the emergency rescue work, it was known about 51 people killed, including a child.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the cafe in the village of Hroza, which was hit by the russians, a memorial service was held after the reburial of a Ukrainian serviceman: his widow and military son also were killed.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, noted that the russian missile attack on a shop-cafe in the village of Hroza could have been aimed by one of the local residents.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office published a video of the destruction in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Region.