Missile attack on shop-cafe in Hroza village could have been aimed by one of local residents - minister

A russian missile attack on a shop-cafe in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv Region, where 51 people were killed, could have been aimed by one of the local residents.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, it was a fairly accurate missile strike and that is why the law enforcers have many questions.

"The hit on the cafe was so accurate, it's a small room to hit it so precisely, so the Security Service and the police have suspicions that we can definitely check this option as well," Klymenko said.

Among the killed is the family of a military, who was commemorated at a memorial service by local residents.

In particular, his son, who is also a military man, is among the killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of people killed as a result of the russian missile attack on the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv Region has increased to 51. Previously, the russians hit with an Iskander missile.

On October 5, russian terrorist forces struck the village of Hroza, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv Region. A child was among those killed as a result of a hit to a village cafe-shop.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack a completely deliberate act of terrorism and a demonstrably brutal russian crime.