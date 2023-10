Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev states in court that he became adviser to President of Moldova

Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, who is suspected of receiving illegal bonuses worth millions of dollars, said that he is an adviser to the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

Kobolev announced this at a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court, which was considering the extension of his preventive measure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Kobolev, he is participating in the process of auditing Moldova's debts to the russian Gazprom.

"I am an advisor to the President of Moldova, I am helping this country complete the process of auditing debts to Gazprom," Kobolev said.

Kobolev made such a statement in connection with the request of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to extend his preventive measure, which includes a ban on traveling abroad and other restrictions.

"These duties are relatively harmful to my ability to both work and perform tasks that are important for ensuring the energy security of Ukraine and some European countries. I ask the court to reject the petition," Kobolev said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the bail amount for the ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev was halved and the electronic bracelet was removed from him.

Previously, only part of the bail set by the court in the amount of UAH 229 million was payed for Kobolev as a preventive measure in the case of illegal receipt of bonuses for USD 10 million, while the 5-day period for depositing the bail expired on March 6.