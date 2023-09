The amount of bail for the former chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev was halved, from UAH 229 to UAH 107 million, and the obligation to wear an electronic tracking device (bracelet) was canceled.

This decision was made by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Monday partially granted the request of the lawyer of the former chairman of the board of Naftogaz.

The court decided to reduce the amount of bail from UAH 229 to UAH 107 million.

Kobolev was obliged to arrive on every demand; not to leave Ukraine without permission; report a change of residence; refrain from communicating with a number of persons; give up his foreign travel passports.

The validity period of the obligations is set until October 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kobolev’s ban on leaving Kyiv and the region was extended until almost the end of summer.

Only part of the bail determined by the court in the amount of UAH 229 million as a precaution in the case of illegal receipt of bonuses for USD 10 million was paid for Kobolev, while the 5-day bail period expired on March 6.

Kobolev himself said that only UAH 106 million of bail could be paid for him, that is, less than half of the total amount.