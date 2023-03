Only Part Of Bail Paid For Kobolev, Although Deadline For Its Payment Expired On March 6

Only part of the bail of UAH 229 million, which the court determined for the former chairman of the board of Naftogaz, Andrii Kobolev, as a preventive measure in the case of accusations of illegal receipt of bonuses worth USD 10 million, was made. At the same time, the 5-day deadline for paying the entire bail expired yesterday, March 6.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

"So far, part of the bail has been paid. Yesterday," the court reported.

At the same time, the money was paid by a certain list of mortgagors, which are not publicized in court.

At the same time, the term for paying a bail according to the law (5 days) expired on March 6.

After paying the entire amount of the bail, Kobolev will be charged with a number of obligations, including, in particular, a ban on leaving Kyiv without the permission of the relevant authorities, refraining from communicating with witnesses, as well as handing over a foreign passport, including a passport of a citizen of Ukraine.

The decision of the court is not subject to appeal.

At the same time, Kobolev's property and his bank accounts in Ukraine have not been arrested.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to arrest Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of JSC Naftogaz and released him on bail in the amount of UAH 229 million.

His wife launched a fundraiser to pay the full bail amount.

In her comments to the collection, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Maryana Bezuhla, wrote that taking such a bonus in Ukraine was absolutely unacceptable and criticized the collection of funds for the bail.

The ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev was served with suspicion of paying himself USD 10 million in bonuses.