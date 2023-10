The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) dismissed the case regarding the "Rotterdam+" formula.

This was reported by the Specializes Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 9, during the preliminary hearing, the panel of judges of the HACC decided to dismiss the "Rotterdam+" case on the grounds of Clause 10, Part 1, Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, i.e. the expiration of the period of pre-trial investigation determined by Article 219 of this Code, after notification to the person of suspicion.

This decision was adopted with a separate opinion of one of the judges of the collegium.

The Prosecutor of the SACPO does not agree with this decision of the court and will appeal it in the court of appeal.

We will remind, on March 14, 2023, prosecutors of the SACPO, based on the results of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NACB) investigation, sent an indictment to the court against 6 people involved in the introduction of the so-called "Rotterdam+" formula.

According to the investigation's assessment, the introduced formula resulted in losses of UAH 19.357 billion to electricity consumers during 2016-2017.

The prosecutor also filed a civil lawsuit for compensation for damage caused by a criminal offense to the state in the amount of UAH 19.357 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested an apartment in Kyiv and a house near Kyiv, which belong to the former head of the Energy Commission, Dmytro Vovk, in the "Rotterdam+" case.

A year ago, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko decided to cancel the decision to close the so-called "Rotterdam+" case as illegal and unfounded.