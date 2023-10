Court arrests apartment in Kyiv and house near Kyiv of Energy Commission ex-chair Vovk

The High Anti-Corruption Court has seized an apartment in Kyiv and a house near Kyiv, which belong to the former head of the National Commission for State Regulation in the Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) Dmytro Vovk in the Rotterdam+ case.

The court made such a decision on October 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the preparatory proceedings in the Rotterdam+ case, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the application of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) prosecutor and seized the property of the accused in the case.

We are talking about the already mentioned apartment in Kyiv and a house in the Kyiv Region, owned by Dmytro Volk, two apartments in Kyiv and Donetsk, owned by the former deputy director for regulatory affairs of DTEK Energy, as well as an apartment in the capital, a house and two land plots, owned by the former head of the department for regulatory affairs of DTEK Energy.

At the same time, the court refused to arrest in order to ensure the declared civil claim the property rights of civil defendants in the form of a right of claim to state enterprises in the amount of more than UAH 7.7 billion.

The court ruling is gaining legal force from the moment of its proclamation and is not subject to a separate appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a year ago Oleksandr Klymenko, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, decided to cancel the decision to close the so-called Rotterdam+ case as illegal and unreasonable.

In April 2021, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Vitalii Ponomarenko closed the criminal proceedings on the Rotterdam+ formula for the third time.

In October, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to satisfy complaints about the closure of the Rotterdam+ case.

Interpol has put the ex-head of the Energy Commission Volk on the international wanted list.