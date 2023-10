5 people considered missing in the village of Hroza after russian attack

Five people are considered missing as a result of a russian missile attack on the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv Region on October 5.

Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv Region, announced this.

According to him, identification of the bodies of those who were killed in the village of Hroza as a result of a russian missile attack is currently underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 5, russians shelled a cafe and a shop in the village of Hroza, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv Region, and 52 people are known to have been killed, including a child.

In addition, in the cafe in the village of Hroza, which was hit by the russians, a memorial service was held after the reburial of a Ukrainian serviceman: his widow and military son were also killed.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, noted that the russian missile attack on a shop-cafe in the village of Hroza could have been aimed by one of the local residents.

Also, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office published a video of the destruction in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Region.