Cabinet proposes Rada prohibit transfer to ownership and use of lands of Kakhovka Reservoir

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to establish a ban on the transfer to ownership, use, or change in purpose of the lands of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The ban will be in effect for 15 years. The only exceptions that are allowed are changes for the purpose of restoring the reservoir and implementing land protection measures. It is important that during this time the land under the Kakhovka reservoir does not change its purpose. That is why we are establishing such prohibitions, and thereby we are preparing the foundation for the restoration of the water reservoir and hydroelectric power plant," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted.

In addition, according to him, the Cabinet of Ministers additionally allocated UAH 335 million to the Kherson Region for further work aimed at implementing the program to overcome the consequences of the terrorist attack.

"In particular, we are sending UAH 187 million to the Kherson Region for the priority restoration of water and heat supply facilities. Another UAH 148 million are for other tasks, in particular the repair of roads in Kherson, which are necessary for the normal functioning of the city," Shmyhal noted.

According to him, the government has allocated UAH 11.9 billion for liquidation of the consequences of the russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HEPP.

At the same time, UAH 8.5 billion were allocated for the construction of main water pipelines to provide water to Kryvyi Rih, other communities of the Dnipropetrovsk Region and the south of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, russian terrorist forces blew up the Kakhovka HEPP.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to rebuild the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, which was blown up by the russians.