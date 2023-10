Ukraine and Sweden will start negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine, - Kuleba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry, Tobias Billstrom, agreed to start negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Kuleba announced this on X (Twitter).

"During our telephone conversation, Tobias Billstrom and I agreed to start negotiations on a bilateral Ukrainian-Swedish agreement on security guarantees in accordance with the G7 Vilnius Declaration," the minister wrote.

The heads of the foreign ministries of Ukraine and Sweden also discussed the European integration of Ukraine and joint work on the way to the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU this year, noted Kuleba.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 4, Ukraine and the United States began negotiations on bilateral obligations in the field of security.

On August 11, Ukraine started bilateral consultations on security guarantees with Great Britain.

It will be recalled that on July 12, the leaders of the G7 countries (USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan) agreed on a joint declaration of support for Ukraine.