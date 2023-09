The Swedish Armed Forces provided Ukraine with ten Stridsvagn 122 tanks, which are licensed German Leopard 2 tanks. The tanks arrived together with trained Ukrainian crews.

Mats Ludvig, Operations Commander of the Army Staff, stated this, his words are quoted by the press service of the department.

“We have given them all that we can in terms of great materiel and good knowledge. We wish them all the luck in the world and that they succeed in freeing their country,” Ludvig said.

He added that the tanks have been on the territory of Ukraine for a while.

Stridsvagn 122 is a Swedish main battle tank, which is a licensed German Leopard 2 tank, the design of which has undergone various changes.

During production since 1994, a total of 180 items have been produced. As of 2022, there were 120 Stridsvagn 122 tanks in service with Sweden.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first half of August, Ukraine appealed to Germany with a request to provide more Leopard 2 tanks necessary for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We also reported that in three months of the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military lost only five Leopard 2 tanks. Russia's propaganda gave a significantly larger figure.