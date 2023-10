The United States encourages Ukraine to redesign over a year Defense Ministry’s military armament and public procurement processes and procedures to NATO standards.

This is stated in the list of priority reforms, which was transferred to the Cabinet of Ministers by the U.S. Embassy, a copy of which the Ukrainian News Agency obtained.

Throughout the year, the United States encourages Ukraine without undermining readiness, to redesign both military armament and public procurement processes and procedures reflecting NATO standards of transparency, accountability, efficiency, and competition in defense procurement.

Ukraine is also persuaded to adopt legislative national security omnibus amendment 4210 that strengthens democratic civilian control and oversight of the military, modernizes command and control architecture in accordance with NATO principles, and transforms governance and defense planning processes to increase interoperability with NATO.

Ukraine should also in 2024 transform defense planning and resource management systems to increase transparency, reduce corruption, and increase interoperability with NATO; modernize defense human resource management and military education systems to align with and reflect NATO principles, standards, and doctrine; invest in Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) initiatives.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States proposes to Ukraine by April 2024 to increase the number of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court, create a High Administrative Court and check the integrity of all current judges of the Supreme Court and appoint new ones to vacant positions.

The Cabinet of Ministers determined the Defense Procurement Agency as the service of the state customer of the Ministry of Defense, which will conduct the procurement of weapons and military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine intends to agree with Turkiye on the quality of defense goods in accordance with NATO standards.