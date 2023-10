Russians could hit village in Kharkiv Region with Iskander missile, death toll rose to 51 - Interior Ministry

The death toll from the russian strike on the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv Region increased to 51. Preliminarily, the russians hit with an Iskander missile.

The head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced this.

"51. While receiving medical assistance, one of the wounded died. The analysis of the rubble continues," the report said.

Besides, Klymenko reported preliminary conclusions on the weapons used by the enemy.

"According to preliminary conclusions, the institution was hit by an Iskander," he said.

Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on his Telegram channel reported that three-day mourning was declared in the Kharkiv Region - from October 6 to 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, October 5, russian terrorist troops hit the village of Hroza, Kupiansk District, Kharkiv Region. A child was among those killed by a strike on a village cafe-store.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strike a completely conscious terrorist attack and a significantly cruel russian crime.