Russians fired at cafe and store in Kupiansk District in Kharkiv Region, 49 people killed

On Thursday, at about 1:15 p.m., the russian military fired at a cafe and a store in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk District, now 49 killed are already known, rescue work continues.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, the Prosecutor General’s Office and Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Syniehubov noted that rescuers are now working at the site of the hit.

The bodies of 49 killed people have already been removed from the rubble, among them a six-year-old boy.

Besides, 7 people, including 1 child, were injured.

Doctors provide them with the necessary medical assistance.

Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that a memorial dinner was held in a cafe in the village of Hroza, which is why such a large number of people gathered in this place.

"There was a blow to the critical infrastructure of the village of Hroza, Kupiansk District. This facility of critical infrastructure was a store, a cafe was nearby. Local residents were in the store, and local residents were also in the cafe, where the wake of the deceased villager was held," Klymenko said.

In total, at the time of the impact, there were about 60 people on the territory of the store and cafe.

So far, 29 of the 49 fatalities have already been identified.

A mobile forensic laboratory is working at the scene of the tragedy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of August, the russians struck the village of Podoly in the Kharkiv Region, enemy shells hit the cafe where the locals were.

2 people were killed.

The terrorist state of russia hit a grocery store in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk District, Kharkiv Region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said and called the strike a completely conscious terrorist attack.