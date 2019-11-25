subscribe to newsletter
  Interpol Puts Energy Commission's Ex-Head Vovk On International Wanted List
25 November 2019, Monday
Interpol Puts Energy Commission’s Ex-Head Vovk On International Wanted List

Interpol Puts Energy Commission's Ex-Head Vovk On International Wanted List

Interpol has put former chairperson of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities, Dmytro Vovk, on the international wanted list.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

He said that respective materials were delivered to Interpol by detectives of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court had arrested Vovk’s property.

Vovk and his family have left Ukraine for the Kingdom of Belgium.

