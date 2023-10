On the night of Thursday, October 5, russian invaders attacked Ukraine with strike UAVs of the Shahed type from the southern direction (Cape Chauda - temporary occupied Crimea). This is stated in the message of Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, 29 UAVs were recorded.

The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 24 Shahed-131/136 within the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Force spokesman, Yuri Ihnat, explained that Shaheds is a difficult target because of their inconsistency. At the same time, the enemy modernizes drones, making them less noticeable for radar stations and resistant to EW.

Earlier it was reported that in September, russian troops used a record number of kamikadze-drones Shahed-136 for strikes in the territory of Ukraine. The average proportion of the targets destroyed by the air defense forces is quite high - 78.7%.