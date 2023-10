Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat explained that Shaheds is a difficult target due to their low visibility. At the same time, the enemy is modernizing drones, making them less visible to radar stations and resistant to means of electronic warfare.

He announced this on the air of the telethon.

Thus, Ihnat noted that Shaheds themselves is a difficult target, as it is inconspicuous, small in size and has a low speed.

"Low speed is a problem to be detected either by a fighter or other systems. Therefore, we understand that the enemy will improve both Shaheds and other weapons using the same composite materials, which makes them less visible to radars stations," he explained.

In addition, the spokesman emphasized that any weapons will be modernized. In particular, they make Shaheds more resistant to means of electronic warfare.

"Even if there is an impact of EW on Shahed and it may lose contact with the satellite for a certain time, but, leaving the EW area, it restores it," Ihnat said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into October 1, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type attack drones. About 30 UAVs were launched, 16 were destroyed by air defense forces.

In particular, the russian occupiers massively attacked the Cherkasy Region with attack drones. There are hits on the industrial infrastructure in Uman.