Tonight, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) attacked the S-400 Triumf strategic anti-aircraft complex near the russian city of Belgorod. The price of such a complex is USD 1.2 billion. This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in the SSU.

On the video posted by the russians, about 20 explosions can be heard at the location of the Triumf and its radar. At the same time, the light went out in neighboring settlements.

This is the second Triumf complex that the SSU has hit in the last month. The first was struck in Yevpatoria on September 14.

After such "triumphal hits", the SSU advises the russians to "think about a new name for this complex".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 29, SSU drones staged a blackout in the Kursk Oblast. Among other things, important military facilities of the enemy were connected to the affected power plant.

It was previously reported that on the night of Thursday, September 21, the SSU and the Navy launched a large-scale fire attack on the Saky military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The strikes of the Security Service and the Naval Forces hit the target and caused serious damage to the equipment of the occupiers. To defeat the enemy, drones were used, which overloaded the russian air defense system, and then - they launched Neptun missiles," SSU sources said at the time.