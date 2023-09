Ukrainian military successfully attacked russian air defense systems near the city of Yevpatoria in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was announced by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) on Thursday, September 14.

"In the morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the location of the enemy's surface-to-air missile systems near Yevpatoria in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" the message reads.

Tonight, the military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Naval Forces of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria in the occupied Crimea - they destroyed the russian air defense system Triumf worth USD 1.2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Ukrainian intelligence, russia will not be able to repair the russian amphibious assault ship and submarine in Sevastopol.

During the attack on Sevastopol, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used cruise missiles to destroy a submarine for the first time in history.