The US Department of State said that in the last few weeks, Ukraine has been taking aggressive measures to combat corruption and called on to continue doing so.

This was announced in the statement of the spokesman of the US Department of State, Matthew Miller, during a briefing on October 2.

In particular, Miller reported that the issue of corruption was discussed with President Zelenskyy during the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kyiv.

In addition, members of the US Congress and EU members are demanding anti-corruption measures in Ukraine: "This is portrayed as something that Ukraine must do in order to gain the support of its Western allies and ultimately realize its European aspirations, to become a member of the EU, and this is certainly true."

But, first of all, according to Miller, it is important for Ukraine itself, for its ability to build a sustainable economy.

"They will always be neighbors with russia. They need an economy that can support the security apparatus to deter russian aggression in the future. And they will not be able to do this if corruption is widespread in various sectors of the economy," Miller believes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian Pravda online publication reported with reference to its sources that the White House sent a letter to Kyiv and partners in the Coordination Platform of Donors with a list of reforms that they propose to focus on in decisions about aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Pravda published its full translation, clarifying also that it is a preliminary working project.

The reforms concerned the functioning of anti-corruption bodies (SACPO, NACB, NACP), the High Council of Justice, the judicial branch of government in general, as well as supervisory boards of state-owned enterprises.

Later, the USA officially confirmed that it had sent a list of priority reforms for consideration by Kyiv and international donors.

But, allegedly, the fulfillment of these requirements is not a condition for further military assistance to the country.