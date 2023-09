The United States has sent a letter to Kyiv and partners in the Donor Coordination Platform with a list of reforms that Ukraine must implement in order to continue receiving military aid. The letter was sent by Deputy White House National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs, Mike Pyle, to the Donor Coordination Platform.

The Ukrayinska Pravda online publication writes about this with reference to its own sources.

According to the publication, the letter was also sent to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, and the Presidential Office of Ukraine.

Ukrayinska Pravda received the text of the letter itself and published its complete translation, clarifying also that it is a preliminary working draft.

The first block of the document concerns the conditions for receiving aid from the United States, some of which have already appeared in the text of the memorandum between Ukraine and the United States to strengthen the Ukrainian energy sector. In particular, this is the implementation of the REMIT regulation, as well as a series of steps related to the supervisory boards of state-owned enterprises in the energy sector, as well as the Ukrainian Defense Industry (Ukroboronprom).

The following blocks include a detailed list of reforms by implementation priority: the next three months, 3-6 months, one year, and 18 months.

In particular, they concern anti-corruption bodies (Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP)), the High Council of Justice and the judicial branch of government in general.

Changes in the work of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and all law enforcement agencies were also prioritized during the year.

The first meeting of the Coordination Platform of Donors to Support the Reconstruction of Ukraine was held by video conference in January 2023. It was attended by high-ranking officials from Ukraine, the EU, and the G7 countries, as well as international financial institutions such as the EIB, the EBRD, the IMF, and the World Bank.