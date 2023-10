In the north of Ukraine, the effectiveness of air defense systems is being strengthened to protect energy facilities.

This was announced by the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev on Facebook.

Air defense is being strengthened by adding mobile fire groups to shoot down missiles and Shaheds more effectively.

Naiev added that this is also important for the full operation of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in winter.

"So that every citizen of Ukraine felt protected, and our energy infrastructure facilities were ready to work at full capacity in winter conditions," wrote the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, October 3, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed kamikaze drones and Iskander-K cruise missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 29 UAVs and a missile.

Air defense forces also destroyed 13 drones and a cruise missile over the Dnipropetrovsk Region on the night of Tuesday, October 3.

The aggressor country of the russian federation actively uses kamikaze drones for attacks on Ukraine. It is more profitable and cheaper for the occupants. The percentage of shooting down of both Shaheds and missiles is approximately the same.