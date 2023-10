Invaders attack Ukraine with 31 Shaheds and Iskander. Air defense down 30 air targets

Overnight into Tuesday, October 3, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed kamikaze drones and Iskander-K cruise missile. Air defense forces destroyed 29 UAVs and a missile.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The launches were carried out from the temporarily occupied Crimea: Shaheds - from the Cape Chauda, Iskander-K cruise missile - from the Dzhankoi district.

"A total of 30 aerial targets were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine: 29 Shahed-131/136 and 1 Iskander-K cruise missile," the message says.

In particular, air defense was operating in the southern and eastern regions: anti-aircraft missile forces, fighter aircraft, units of mobile fire groups.

"Targets were destroyed in the areas of responsibility of the Southern and Eastern air commands within the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions," the military added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 13 drones and a cruise missile over the Dnipropetrovsk Region on the night of Tuesday, October 3.