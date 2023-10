Ukraine's Air Defense Forces destroyed 13 drones and a cruise missile over the Dnipropetrovsk Region overnight into Tuesday, October 3.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"As a result of debris falling in the Dnipro, a private enterprise, a garage, and a car caught fire. Also, debris from the downing of the UAV flew to the territory of an industrial enterprise in Pavlohrad. There was also a hit there. There is destruction of production facilities," he wrote.

Lysak also reported that the russians shelled the Myrove Community with heavy artillery. Two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in September, russian troops used a record number of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones for strikes on the territory of Ukraine. The average share of destroyed targets by air defense forces is quite high, at 78.7%.

Earlier on Sunday, October 1, russian troops attacked Kherson with the help of a drone. As a result, a woman and three children were trapped in the fire.

On September 29, the occupiers shelled Kherson, and then two workers of the utility company were injured.